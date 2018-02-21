Know where to go and 3 days will be more than enough! Here is our list of the hottest things happening around Cairo this weekend.

1- Egyptian Project at Underground

Underground is hosting the one and only Egyptian Project for an acoustic performance on Saturday. Dj Pedro will give the night a start with commercial tunes.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1794844560819715/

2- Live Music Night at Yellow Umbrella

For all Maadi residents, and basically everyone, Yellow Umbrella will be hosting a live music night this Friday full of jazz and pop covers with Karima El Demerdash, Ali El Shourbagy, Ahmed Elian and Marawan Rizkallah. Reserve your spot and send them a message right away.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1231267820337825/

3- Do’souka at Room

Do’souka is one of the coolest and most trending underground bands in Egypt. They play a chill mix of acoustic/folk with a groovy swing vibe that makes it impossible to resist dancing. Catch them at Room Art Space & Cafe this Friday at 9 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/167928733841281/

4- Estabena and The Gypsy Jazz Project at Room

And for early birds, Room Grand Experience will be hosting Estabena band – formed by artists from different Mediterranean cultures and nationalities and blending songs together – and The Gypsy Jazz Project – playing up-swinging, waltzy and sometimes ballad-ish music. It will be right before Do’souka’s performance, starting at 7 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/146569246010072/

5- The Exhibition at Yellow Umbrella

On Saturday, Yellow Umbrella decides to kiss winter goodbye with an exhibition displaying the work of many talented artists. Not to mention the drinks, the food, the music and always the good vibes.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/542433366135213/

6- Dokkan at Darb 1718

In the framework of Mazzika x El Sat7 – a monthly musical night held on the roof of Darb 1718 – Dokkan will be playing next Thursday. Dokkan is a Cairo-based experimental musical project that draws inspiration from a wide array of contemporary musical elements and more traditional Egyptian sounds.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1804739189827804/

7- Bahiyya at Cairo Jazz Club

Egyptian band Bahiyya will be playing at Cairo Jazz Club next Saturday. Bahiyya plays contemporary Arabic music; including songs by Sheikh Sayyid Darwish, Sheikh Imam, Sheikh Zakariyya Ahmad and many others.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/195291500970285/

8- Art Exhibition at Galleria40





Samah Art Gallery is currently hosting the exhibition for artist Aya Shorosh. The exhibition is held daily from 11 AM to 11 PM until the 23rd of February at Galleria40.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2089938627917891/

9- The Koumiko Mystery at Cimatheque

Cimatheque is re-screening the French movie ‘The Koumiko Mystery’ on Saturday at 4 PM. It represents a kaleidoscopic view of Japan and its realities.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/177289416214183/

10- Rhythm and Rhymes at Bardo Clubhouse

Bardo Clubhouse is celebrating their anniversary next Friday in a warm night with wonderful poetry, musical performances and an open mic night.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/565008063839943/

Cheers to the weekend!