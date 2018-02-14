The weekend is ahead of us, still have no plans? No worries. Identity has got your back with its list of the hottest events taking place in Cairo this weekend. From concerts, clubbing and nightlife to workshops, movies and exhibitions; you’ll find whatever you’re 3looking for!

Little Eagles Documentary Release at Zawya

The release of Little Eagles documentary will take place next Thursday in Zawya Cinema. The movie will be screened for a whole week.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/328362981011914/

Film and Live Music at Magnolia

Magnolia will be screening the movie “You’ve Got Mail” on Thursday. The movie will be followed by live classical Arabic and English music with Sara Alaa.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/143635769667235/

The Cadillacs and Movie Screening at 3elbet Alwan

Big fan of RocknRoll? Here is the event for you. Go enjoy the Cadillacs at 3elbet Alwan on Friday, followed by Dunkrik movie screening.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/146784042674478/

“Features” by Khaled Abd El Atty at Picasso Gallery

“Features” exhibition will be taking place from the 13th until 27th of February at Picasso Gallery.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/150908418942557/

Neobyrd and Ritza at Cairo Jazz Club

This Thursday night, CJC is hosting the electro/surfpop infused with robotic vocals in Arabic band Ritza. Electronica DJ and producer Neobyrd will be next with his electro beats.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/145224436162463/

Bahiyya at Underground

This Saturday night, Underground will be hosting the Egyptian band Bahiyya. The band plays contemporary Arabic music.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/717432528644254/

Tabla Workshop for Beginners at Darb 1718

Starting from next Saturday, and for 4 weeks, Darb 1718 will host the tabla workshop by Abd-Elkader. The session duration is two and half hours. You must bring your own tabla!

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/148872939246127/

Massar Egbari Concert at El Sawy Culture Wheel

Two Massar Egbari concerts will be held next Saturday in El Sawy Culture Wheel, one at 1 PM and the other at 4 PM.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1799468467021133/