Better days are coming and they are called Friday and Saturday! Since the whole point of the week is the weekend, Identity is presenting you with a guide to enjoy every minute of it.

Below is a list of things happening in Cairo this weekend:

1- Strawberry Swing, Omar Kay and Sewwes at Cairo Jazz Club

With the ultimate Coldplay tribute band, the rocking performance of Bluezophrenia’s front-man and the array of funky tunes encompassing disco, house, funk and Latin beats, CJC is the perfect destination for your Thursday night life.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1797541420256569/

2- Mona Burkhardt & Las Encantadoras Melodias Orquesta at 3elbt Alwan

The outstanding rich acoustic sound enhanced with Latin and flamenco grooves will reshape the atmosphere of 3elbet Alwan in Maadi on Thursday night.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/184544042294513/

3- Ala Fekra Band in Makan

Ala Fekra Band presents selected pieces of world music for a number of famous composers from a variety of countries and cultures worldwide; including Turkey, Bulgaria, Argentina, Switzerland and Egypt. The Egyptian Center for Culture and Arts – Makan is hosting Ala Fekra for 2 hours of unique music on Thursday night.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/174718716634768/

4- Basheer at Underground

Collecting the heritage from all over Egypt, Basheer and his all star band went through various experimental phases to incorporate the traditional oriental sounds with modern Western instruments.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2007296766193211/

5- Timeless Cinema Icons in Magnolia

For all the cinema fanatics, Magnolia will be screening movies of two of the most recognizable cinema icons in one day; Forrest Gump at 5 PM and Fight Club at 8 PM on Saturday.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/331478650697329/

6- “Kodo” Japanese Drums Concert at Cairo Opera House

Kodo is forging new directions for vibrant living art-performance; it preserves and re-interprets traditional Japanese performing arts. The performance is hosted on Sunday at Cairo Opera House.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/388075941633625/

Hold on, the weekend is coming!