Bob Marley said it folks, “Some people feel the rain, others just get wet.” That’s in a few words what living life without pursuing your dreams means, like it’s raining everywhere around you and you don’t feel or enjoy the rain. You only get wet! You only feel soaked and you can’t wait to get out of it.

Without any further introduction, if you want to live life to its fullest, if you want to go after you dreams no matter how far they are, if you want to dance in the rain; here are 11 reasons why you should ignore everyone and just do that:

1.You’re going to be happier. That one is guaranteed. Even if you didn’t manage to do it all, you’ve still unchained yourself from the sadness of living a life you don’t want.

2. Yes the naysayers will be there all along the way, telling you to quit and just follow the crowd, but god, doesn’t it feel good to prove them wrong? That alone ought to be a reason to keep going.

3. Doing what you love isn’t as easy as it sounds, and it has its downs. But when you achieve a goal, the sky will seem so close that you can touch the cloud, and it will spark even bigger dreams.

4. Life follows no rules, so why limit yourself to what everybody else is doing?

5. You will feel like there is something more to live for. Like there is a reason why you wake up everyday.

“Who are you to judge the life I live? I am not perfect and I don’t have to be!” – Bob Marley

6. You are your own advocate, and a smart advocate listens to what people say around them, catches the advice but they still focus on what they want, winning the case. So ignore them, and you will be the winner.

7. Even if you fail, you will feel proud that you tried, and you will get up stronger than before. Isn’t that better than staying where you are, as you are?

8. You will meet other dream seekers, because when you are on the frequency of pursuing your dreams. You attract people who have the same values.

9. Doing something you don’t love fills your life with boring moments that make the day go slowly, while the rare happy moments fly by. Why would you want that?

10. You’ll be healthier. Stress, anxiety and all those things that eat us from the inside until we are too weak to do anything will be there anyway, but they can get under control, if you don’t hate your life.

11. We only live once. I guess there is not better reason than this one. Why waste life?