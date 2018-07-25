Brand obsession is a common thing in our society. Starting with shoes, clothing, technology and all the way to food products and snacks.

With the recent price increases, it’s worth rediscovering several local products that are the same as, if not better than, their imported versions.

1. Oreo Vs. Borio



Oreo might taste slightly better, but the price difference is worth changing your mind.

2. Loacker Dark Chocolate Vs. Corona Dark

Corona Dark Chocolate is underestimated. You could taste the quality of the chocolate just from the first bite and it’s not just dark chocolate, there are several other flavors.

3. Lay’s Vs. Chipsy

It’s a known fact that Chipsy comes in more flavors than Lay’s and tastes the exact same yet some people still purchase Lay’s, why? We don’t know.

4. Wafer Vs. Sham3dan

Sham3edan is a more cheerful name plus its pieces melt in your mouth for less than half the price of its Western version.

5. Twix Vs. Mandolin

Mandolin’s fame is slowly coming back after the crazy price increases in some of the imported chocolate brands.

6. Mentos Vs. Scotch Mint

Believe it or not, Scotch Mint is still around in stores but long forgotten and for those of you who don’t know it, next time you want to buy Mentos try it instead and save some money!

7. Nut Bars Vs. Sodaneya

For some reason we only buy Sodaneya for El Moled yet we buy Nut Bars all the time when we want a healthy snack; why? Again we don’t know.

8. Haribo Gummy Bears Vs. Jelly Cola

You can buy a box of Jelly Cola for the same price you’d get a medium sized bag of Haribo. No joke.

9. Kit Kat Vs. Katakito



Katakito even has peanut flavor- Kitkat has some catch up work to do!

10. Packed Cotton Candy Vs. Our Loved Cotton Candy Man Abo Zomara

We have been grabbing cotton candy boxes from cinemas and supermarkets and eating them for years. Who does not miss running after 3’azl el banat guy for a bag of cotton candy and balloons? Why go for the boring option when you can get your cotton candy from a flute playing vendor?!

Switch to these local products now, and you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite food without thinking twice about breaking the bank!