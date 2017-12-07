Worry, stress, tension, sleepless nights, seeking perfection; all these things cause unrelenting anxiety and fear that can be debilitating and energy draining. When the hassle of life swallows you up, constant worrying becomes a habit that makes you no longer able to focus on goals and pleasure. Life feels stressful and lacks pleasure when it is only colored by anxiety and worry.

In their last campaign, Inertia, the leading Egyptian real estate company invites us to pause it all and ask ourselves, what makes our lives great? What is it about our lives that make them worthwhile?

If you try this little mental exercise and begin to really ponder these questions, you will notice that we are too caught up in life to note that we are not actually living. Each minute of our life is valueless, because we are always thinking of the next step, the next move, and forgetting all about the moment we have in hand.

Their campaign video is a wake-up call, an alert that life is available only in the present moment. Do not abandon it; do not waste it. Spend it and savor it with the people you love, the people who mean the most to you. Make it a goal to be happy and to do the things you love, the things you only allow yourself to daydream about.

Go on an adventure, go see your favorite band perform live, take you family on a road trip, cook yourself your perfect meal, travel to the place you want to see the most…in a nutshell stop settling and start living. You earned it!

Inertia wants you to remember to live, that’s what they are all about. They provide more than just properties; they offer comfort zones. They’re fixed on establishing an active community that is bound together by strong relationships and common interests in the dynamic capital, by the arresting Mediterranean Sea or on the tantalizing and seductive Red Sea. They offer you a home, not just a place to live. It’s a close-knit community that is full of warmth. But above all, they offer you a chance to live life to its fullest. So go on, and do just that.