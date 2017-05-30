We’re all probably filling our calendars with Ramadan gatherings or even having our families over for Iftar and Sohour. The only bad thing about such gatherings is the huge amount of leftovers that follow the meals served. We, Egyptians, like to have a lot of varieties served on our Iftar table, but we seem clueless when it comes to the leftovers which usually end up being wasted. This is why we thought you might want to know about an initiative that makes good use of leftovers and delivers the excess food to people in true need.

This is a group of people who have connections in mostly every neighborhood around Cairo. All you have to do is call in advance to schedule an appointment with one of their volunteers who can pass by and box all the leftovers you want to donate in an efficient manner.

They already have studies that include certain locations in Egypt with families that are in need of meals to survive the holy month, and they basically package the meals and make sure they get delivered to the people in need.

If you would like to contribute, all you have to do is find the number of the volunteer closest to your area from the image below and arrange. Let’s enjoy the holy month doing some good!