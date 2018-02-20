InShape Clinic is proudly announcing the opening of the most luxurious medical spa in the First Mall Cairo, Egypt under the name of “InShape Lounge”.



InShape Lounge combines beauty and relaxation under one roof; an aesthetic clinic, a prestigious lounge, and a tranquil spa all together in a harmonious set up that is fully equipped with the most advanced technologies, equipment, medical team and professionals.

With the aim of guaranteeing comfort at its utmost levels, InShape Lounge has a promise to fulfill to its clients – a satisfying experience and a pampering journey filled with rejuvenation, glamour and beauty; helping its client to shine from the outside as they do from the inside.

InShape Lounge offers a complete range of aesthetic services ranging from a complete set of cosmetic procedures, skincare, laser treatments, nutrition plans, and spa services. All services are offered with complete privacy and a professional approach that will make its clients relax and enjoy the beauty break.

If you want to make your internal beauty glow, if you seek to stay young and enhance your look, if you wish to get the highly defined body you always aspired for, if you are keen to lead a healthy lifestyle, and most of all if you strive to bring harmony to your senses, InShape Lounge’s team will guide you through the way.