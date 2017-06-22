We were all pleasantly surprised to learn that our all time favorite singer “Fairuz” is not done yet. It was officially announced yesterday that the Lebanese singer is releasing a new album. That’s not all folks! Fairuz also released a debut single from her album titled ‘Lameen’. It was posted by her daughter on Facebook in the link provided below.

In the 1990’s, Fairuz produced six albums (two Philemon Wehbe tributes with unreleased tracks, a Zaki Nassif album, three Ziad Rahbani albums, and a tribute album to Assi Rahbani orchestrated by Ziad). In 1998, she appeared at the Baalbeck International Festival after 25 years of self-imposed absence where she performed highlights of three very successful plays that were presented in the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Fairuz’s album entitled Eh..fi amal was released on October 7th, 2010. It was produced by Fairuz productions and written entirely by Ziad Rahbani. Two concerts took place at BIEL Center in Beirut, Lebanon on October 7th and 8th. A concert in Bahrain was later cancelled in March 2011. She performed in the Netherlands for the first time on 26th June 2011 in Amsterdam. Fairuz’s last appearance on stage was in Platea – Jounieh – Harer Sakher in December 2011, where she had 6 concerts extending from 9th to 23rd of December 2011.

The new single “Lameen”, is based on the original work “Pour Qui Veille L’étoile” written by Pierre Delanoë and composed by Louis Amade and Gilbert Bécaud. The work is arranged by Steve Sidwell and lyrics adapted by Reema Rahbany. The single shared below is from the upcoming new album “Bebalee” produced by Reema Rahbany.

We’ve also noticed a twitter account by someone called Sanaa Khoree that includes a list that might include the song titles for the singer’s new songs leaking! Take a look!



