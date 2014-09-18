After studying Mass Communication, Nina Bakry worked in cinema production for 7 years before she realized how passionate and drawn she was to jewellery. She would often visit jewellery making workshops in khan el khalili to learn different jewellery making skills. It was not until she had her son that she decided to start exploring her first ever artistic passion, jewellery design. So she enrolled in to a Design Studio workshop where she learned more intricate jewellery making techniques.

WHAT WAS YOUR INSPIRATION FOR DESIGNING JEWELLERY IN PARTICULAR?

I am inspired by anything and everything. I draw inspiration from the world around me, it doesn’t have to be something so obvious, it could be a moment or a feeling. I also love exploring the aesthetic of various cultures. I am intrigued by the visual representation of cultures throughout history.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE PART ABOUT BEING A JEWELLERY DESIGNER?

I love when inspiration hits and I bring idea to life. I also love seeing someone wearing one of my pieces and making it their own.

DO YOU CATEGORIZE YOUR WORK? SAY SEASONALLY? OR DO YOU JUST FOLLOW THE TREND NO MATTER WHEN?

I believe what sets me apart from the rest is that I don’t follow trends, I don’t create conventional pieces. I am trying to redefine what jewellery is and how it should be worn.

WHAT CAREER PLAN DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR LINE?

Something very exciting Insha’ Allah! You’ll have to wait and see.

DO YOU HAVE ANY ADVICE YOU WOULD LIKE TO GIVE FOR ASPIRING JEWELLERY DESIGNERS?

What makes a successful designer is the perseverance. No matter the obstacles, don’t get discouraged, where there’s a will, there’s a way! Also the best advice I can give an upcoming designer is to work with your hands, and not just commission a workman to create the piece you’ve designed. I create my pieces with my own hands; this allows me to get as creative as I can seeing the piece take shape in my hands. You can start out with an idea, and as you’re working with the material, the piece takes on another idea completely and you end up with something very special.

TELL US SOMETHING OUR READERS WOULD BE SURPRISED TO KNOW ABOUT YOU.

I LOVE GHADA ABD EL RAZIK!