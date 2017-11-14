Black Friday is the biggest worldwide season for jaw dropping sales! It has been a big hit in Egypt for a few years now, and has set a trend for both regular stores and online stores ever since its launch!

Fashion is all fired up this season, especially for the upcoming winter fashion. Fashion favorites will vary from coats, jackets, skirts, pants and even shoes.

Online shopping nowadays is suitable for all sorts of fashion styles; women, men, Hijabis, kids, literally everyone! So basically no matter what your style is, whatever you’re looking for or need, you’ll find it on there. And the easy web-surfing makes it so easy to style!

Build your closet with the best trendy winter fashionable pieces that will make you look breathtakingly stylish, without spending some crazy sum of money! Here are our key tips for shopping this Black Friday season; you won’t find it anywhere else!

Get the Style Ladies: Long-Sleeve White Top

A long sleeve white top is the perfect transition piece for Fall. It’s easy to wear alone on warmer days. Style it with a mini leather skirt and burgundy compact boots. Dare the winter cold and layer the top with an elegant looking burgundy coat. Get warm while rocking a style and spice up your whole look that is cozy while still work appropriate.

Men’s Fashion: Pay Less

For all the men out there who don’t like to waste hours shopping at malls and turn out disappointed with styles or prices, shop your look, save time and pay less with hundreds of available offers and easy surfing!

It all starts with a basic white t-shirt as your base. Layer it up with a denim shirt, pair that with camel color pants and white comfortable sneakers. Add a little accessory like a trendy bracelet to complete the look.

Hijabies Fashion: The Best Prices

For Hijabis, look your best and rock a style with Jumia’s Hijab fashion collection. Shop the best Hijab fashion and enjoy the top fashionable clothing pieces with the best prices and discounts on all your favorite items!

The Ultimate Tip: JUMIA’s BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Stay comfortable and confident no matter what fashion style you choose! With Jumia, you can save your budget for the things that really matter in life, those precious moments this Autumn/Winter season. Jumia is setting the Fashion and Beauty discounts and promotions every week on Wednesday starting November 12th to December 12th.