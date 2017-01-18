News Flash: A new portal, disguised in the form of the recently opened up Peruvian/Japanese restaurant, KEJI, will immediately transport you to the magical dimension of Nikkei Cuisine.

Located on Sunset Boat, KEJI is anchored by the Nile and will lure you in with its fusion between the culinary art of Japan and the aromatic spices of Peru. Once we stepped out of the elevator and were welcomed at the door, we found the atmosphere to be quiet and the lights dimly lit. The decoration was classy and the fusion between the two cultures was as noticeable as the sun when it came to the chandeliers, the table setup, the candles on the tables, the ornaments and the whole scene. As the waiter guided us to our Nile view table, a tranquil cover of ‘We Are the Champions’ was playing and we suddenly found ourselves more in awe of the place for paying attention to the background music.

After we studied –scanning would not suffice because it was as long and as complex as a textbook- the menu, it was safe to say that this prim and proper Japanese/Peruvian restaurant is rich in options. For appetizers, we went with the Tori Teba, which are grilled spicy chicken wings with Peruvian sauce. The chicken was marinated well and the taste of herbs was prominent. We ate the salad, which most people think is on the plate for decorative purposes only, with the leftover Peruvian sauce because it was ineffably delicious.

As we waited for the rest of our order to arrive, we couldn’t help but notice that the water we ordered came in a vase so beautiful it made us feel like plants that were being watered to grow with every sip. Boats were passing by us while a ‘Stairway to Heaven’ acoustic cover started playing and after about 10 minutes, our main dishes arrived. We highly recommend the Nikkei Piri Piri Chicken, which is a hearty serving of marinated and roasted boneless thigh that comes with a side of roasted baby potatoes. It did a brilliant job of offering a straightforward balance of typical, mouthwateringly pungent spices and a serious kick of tantalizing aromas.

Carlos Fat Wong, the Peruvian chef responsible for our happy bellies, explained to us how experimenting with flavors is his specialty. The time he spent in Japan allowed him to master the art of mixing the Peruvian cuisine with the Japanese. The integration of two ethnic foods is becoming an appealing cultural experience that’s popping up all over the globe now.

Then, just when we thought the food couldn’t get any more exciting, along came the sushi. Since the restaurant infuses two beautiful culinary experiences together, we decided to do the same as we ordered. We mixed the chicken with Sushi and ordered Spicy Tuna, Furai and BBQ sushi. The Nikkei sushi expert, Hanz Flores Acosta, walked us through what Nikkei Sushi is. When Culinary Japanese techniques are combined with Peruvian ingredients and flavors, the outcome is Nikkei sushi which has a much stronger aroma and flavor.

Everything from the chicken to the last bit of avocado rolled in the sushi was dancing on our plates. And of course the scrumptious menu wouldn’t be complete without an array of exotic cocktails and mocktails. The drinks were all sinfully delicious and created with craftiness, as they were beautifully presented and tasted as good as they looked. They’re not those kind of cocktails that make your mouth water as you see the waiter approaching then get disappointed by the taste!

There’s a rectangular counter with the Sushi chef, Hanz, doing his magic in front of you and we’d recommend you sit there if you’re going for a quick bite. Get a table by the Nile if you’re on a date, and anywhere else if you’re with pals. We suggest that you go with a few friends instead of opting for a huge group in order to truly enjoy all that the place has to offer.

The portions of KEJI are all decent and it’s one of those rare, oh-my-god-I’ve-not-eaten-like-this-before places! They play acoustic covers of all the old great songs, and overall offer you an experience where every detail complements the other. Be warned, however, that the menu is practically an encyclopedia and will take you some time to get through all of it.