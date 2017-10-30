“As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

It all started when Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making unwanted sexual advances on the star when he was just 14 years old. Kevin Spacey, who was 26 years old at the time, invited the child-actor to his New York apartment for a party.

“He was trying to seduce me. He picked me up like a groom picks up his bride over the threshold…And then he lays down on top of me”

Anthony Rapp was encouraged to come forward thanks to the numerous sexual misconduct made against Harvey Weinstein.

Shortly after the story came out, Spacey quickly took matters in his own hands and made a public apology on Twitter. He stated that he owes Anthony an apology for putting him in that situation, although he does not remember that encounter. The House of Cards star also took this opportunity to come out of the closet and put all the speculations to rest once and for all.

His response caused outrage among the Twitterverse, because people accused him of trying to cover a bigger issue by shifting people’s attention to him coming out as gay. Talking about bad timing, eh?