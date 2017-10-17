We’re a very tight group of friends since school and Miral is the first to get married from our girl group. So the bridesmaids decided to give the bride a proper send off and plan her ultimate bachelorette trip! Miral loves daring activities and anything with a sense of excitement. We knew at this point that we had to look for a place that screamed adventure.

The Gazef Adventures Agency set up a 5-day schedule for our stay in Nepal! Just to make this clearer, Nepal shares land borders with China and India.

Asia here we come!

It took us about a month to gather all the necessary papers and make the final reservations. We bought a transit ticket, four hours to Oman, then another four hours to Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

But there’s a catch… The bride had absolutely no idea where she was heading, let alone the schedule and activities we had planned for her.

We finally had to break it to Miral that Oman is just a layover and that we are going to be in Nepal in just 4 hours!! I got to tell you, her facial reaction was priceless.

Kathmandu –> Pokhara

After a long day of travelling, we finally arrived at Kathmandu around 9 pm. We had a full day tomorrow to look forward to. We took a one-hour plane from Kathmandu to Pokhara, the tourism capital of Nepal. Let the fun begin!

Ziplining

Pokhara has a never-ending valley with hills completely covered in vast strips of greenery, and a long river cutting through the mountains. The valley slowly transitioned from forested hills to mountains and that is where we did our first activity. It really was a once in a lifetime experience. The zipline dropped 600 meters over a horizontal distance of 1800 meters. We glided above the scenery, contemplating the most beautiful panoramic view.

Paragliding

We thought it couldn’t get any better thrill-wise. No there were no safety nets. It was just you, the parachute and your pilot, soaring freely with the eagles and hawks above one of the most picturesque landscapes in the world. It was a soothing and calming experience despite being 600 meters high.

The Last Resort

Canyon Swing

This was our last stop, it was an 8-hour drive to The Last Resort which was located on top of a river gorge and surrounded by kilometers-long mountains. We were staying in safari tents right in the middle of a forest.

We woke up at 9 am to the most jaw-dropping activity in the world. I don’t know how we had the courage to jump the 160 m high bridge into the river gorge, to swinging between the mountains in an arch of 240 m. Yes, it was as terrifying as it sounds!

Monkey Temple

The Swayambhunath is an ancient religious architecture consisting of a cubical structure painted with the eyes of Buddha looking in all four directions. We walked up a long stairway with 365 steps just to reach the top. Monkeys would swing left and right across the pathways, or would happily join you on your hike to the holy temple. Beware of the monkeys! They look harmless, but they are the biggest thieves you could ever meet.

It was a hell of an adventure to say the least. The thrill and excitement, the breathless moments and the culture/traditions were truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Nepal, you’ve been great!

Congratulations to our Bridey!!