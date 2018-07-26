Mahmoud Fawzy, also known as Mahmoud Sebie, is one of the best wrestlers born to Egypt. He won more than 9 international tournaments and many other silver and bronze medals. But unfortunately, Fawzy has been facing many difficulties with the Egyptian Wrestling Federation, and he recently decided to leave for good to the United States.

According to a video posted by Fawzy on his personal Facebook account, the Egyptian Wrestling Federation unjustly deprived him of his right to take part in the 2018 Wrestling World Cup.

Now that we’re faced with so many allegations, we don’t know which is false and which is true, so let’s go through all of the known facts so far.

How did it all start?

#1: Mahmoud Fawzy was eliminated by the Egyptian Wrestling Federation from the 2018 Wrestling World Cup, and according to him no explicit reasons were given. The Federation, later on, declared that he was injured, but Fawzy denied it.

#2: According to Nile Sport, Fawzy claims that the World Cup participant was only chosen due to nepotism.

#3: Fawzy was accused of harassment, but he also denied stating he had been out of the country for more than a month when the allegation took place.

#4: On account of these accusations, Fawzi got suspended by the Federation and wasn’t permitted to practice wrestling in Egypt.

#5: Fawzy is now an Egyptian American who is going to represent the US in the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2020.

There are so many allegations with regards to this topic and we still can’t figure it out. However, what we know for sure is that each party has its own side of the story and neither one is 100% true. We hope that justice would prevail either way, and we can’t wait to hear your comments on this matter.