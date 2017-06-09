Each and Every Ramadan a show manages to get us all glued in front of our TV screens. We wait for the show to air and connect with the characters as if they were our own family or friends. This year, the hit show is definitely ‘La Totfe2 El Shams’. From the wide range of popular actors to the breathtaking production efforts and clever script, you have no choice but to eagerly wait for every episode. The show is mainly a remaking of an old movie titled in the same name. The plot is about a family that falls apart after the father’s death; the elder son takes charge of the house but the younger brother refuses to follow. Their sister falls in love and gets married to an older man and ends up getting divorced shortly after.

We thought we might feed your love for the show and tell you who our favorite actors were in the old black and white version.

1. Mohamed Mamdouh – Shokry Sarhan

2. Amina Khalil – Laila Taher

3. Reham Abd El Ghafour – Shereen

4. Gamela Awad – Faten Hamama

5. Mervat Ameen – Akeela Rateb

6. Mariam El Khesht – Nadia Lotfy

7. Ahmed Malek – Ahmed Ramzy

8. Fathy Abd El Wehab – Emad Hamdy

9. Engy El Mokkadem – Sameeha Ayoub

Let us know what you think of the new cast compared to the old one, and make sure you watch the show to keep us updated when we miss an episode!! Have a great day!