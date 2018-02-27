As part of their ongoing efforts to push the regional fashion scene forward and to bring into it a very unique flair, Lebanese blogger and fashion entrepreneur Lana El Sahely and Cairo-based agency Maison Pyramide joined forces to bring forth an Egyptian capsule collection. For the collection, Lana collaborated with six Egyptian designers to bring together the Cairo Capsule, a limited-edition collection bridging the region’s fashion scenes with one another.

Following its launch in Cairo on February 17th, the collection will be exclusively sold through Lana El Sahely’s e-commerce platform, L’Armoire De Lana (LDL), and will be available for purchase by fans and shoppers throughout the region.

“It’s very exciting for me to be collaborating with Egyptian brands for the first time,” Lana said. “I’m very happy to partner up with Maison Pyramide on this mission to shed the light on these designers because we are mixing our audiences together and it is something that is very essential to the region now.”

The collection features seven unique pieces created by the designers and inspired by Lana, her lifestyle and most iconic looks. The designers include, AMMANII, KOJAK, MARAM, OKHTEIN, The Design Studio by Azza Fahmy and The King’s Mother.

AMMANII

Star-studded earring

As a continuation to the brand’s iconic ‘SA’MMA’ collection, which pays homage to the universal blanket that covers all of mankind, the designer created the “Sparkling Star,” a star-studded earring with a detachable fresh-water pearl fixture, crafted in 18k gold-plated sterling silver, paved with cubic zircon. It is also a symbolic representation of Lana, who is a star in her own rite, given the great success she’s achieved in such a competitive industry, leading her to stand out.

KOJAK

Illustrated/ embroidered t-shirt

The oversized white cotton t-shirt shows a sketched illustration of Lana’s, with embroidered details to accentuate Lana’s iconic red lip and lashes.

MARAM

Embroidered t-shirt

A navy-blue t-shirt, thread-embroidered with one of Lana’s favorite quotes, ‘Find your fire,’ symbolizing empowerment. The t-shirt also features the LDL logo and MARAM’S star-motif.

OKHTEIN

Cardholder

The loved bags and accessories brand created a cardholder in a vintage tan-color, one that was uniquely created for the capsule collection with a twist on the brand’s unique metal rod symbol.

The Design Studio by Azza Fahmy

Safety pin earring

Created by a student at The Design Studio by Azza Fahmy, Noha Nader, the ‘Butterscotch pin’ earrings were each handmade to bring its wearer a multi-use piece of art. The gold-plated earring can also be worn as a brooch, bracelet pins or just as a good old safety pin. Just like Lana, the design combines uniqueness with versatility and style all at the same time.

The King’s Mother

Two printed wrap-blazer

The designer created two summer wrap blazers, inspired by the effects of climate change on our planet. The ‘Shale blazer’ is created out of digital-printed fabric, highlighting images of deforestation and pollution. The ‘Coquina blazer’ is constructed out of an airy beige fabric, contrasted with olive, cracked leather lapels to juxtapose nature’s serenity with the human disruption of it. The pieces are also inspired by Lana’s busy, yet fashionable lifestyle.

“We wanted to created pieces that are of good quality for an affordable price, and at the same time pieces that are easily styled and that can be universally worn, transitioning easily from day to night,” El Sahely said.

The Egyptian capsule is the first in a series of capsule collections yet to come, where L’Armoire de Lana collaborates with designers from Dubai, Kuwait and other Arab countries, hosting limited-edition items.