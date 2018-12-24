It happens to the best of us, doesn’t it? We usually get distracted by university and work until it’s Christmas Eve. And suddenly, we’re short on time to buy Christmas gifts!

However, we’re here to tell you not to worry! We’ve got you covered with our last minute Christmas gift guide:

1# Christmas Baking Gift Basket from The Giftery:

Okay, everybody loves to bake in Christmas; we cannot disagree on this one!

This fun and creative basket from The Giftery contains a Christmas tree silicone, a Christmas shaped cupcake silicone, a Nutella jar, a tiny Christmas box, 3 Christmas shaped cookie cutters and a ‘Life is what you bake‘ wooden key hanger.

The Giftery

2# Bath and Body Works Christmas Candle:

Bath and Body Works candles are known to be, hands down, the best! They usually make those amazing seasonal candles, and honestly what could be a better gift?

This new Vanilla Bean Noel 3-Wick scented candle basically smells like Christmas; giving this to your friends and family will help them embrace the warmest Santa scent ever.

3# Christmas Themed Phone Cases:

Why not dress up your phone for the holidays? Christmas themed phone cases are honestly always a good idea! This ‘Merry Christmas’ phone case from Movibile is so pretty.

We’re certain that your friends and family are going to love this, especially during Christmas and moving onto the new year with a stylish Christmas phone case!

4# Nanospresso Coffee Machine Christmas Gift Basket from The Giftery:

For all the coffee addicts out there! This basket is basically like a dream come true. It contains a Nanopresso espresso machine for ground coffee, a Torrie espresso capsules box and a set of 4 coasters. It also has a J’s marble blank notebook and a Gourmet chocolate buttons 160 gm!

Buying this beauty for your fellow coffee addict is not a bad idea at all!

The Giftery

5# Starbucks Christmas Travel Mug:

Everybody loves Starbucks during the holiday season, right? Their take away winter-season-cups are all that we wait for every year!

Whether you’re going to work or university, you’ll definitely need a warm travel mug on the go from Starbucks and this one is a great gift idea. Everyone will just love it!

6# Beanies and Scarves:

It’s Christmas, but it’s also the winter season!

Which means that it would make great sense if you get your family and loved ones stylish and trendy beanies and scarves to keep them warm this time of the year. These ones from TopShop are so pretty!

7# Silver Rings:

We all know that silver rings are the newest trend in the fashion world right now! Nowadays most girls are sporting trendy silver rings; which is why they would be the coolest gifts ever!

You could easily and quickly shop for these online from different outlets on Instagram like El Sayegh, Atef Wassef and similar online stores.

We hope you guys like our last minute Christmas gift guide. We wish you a Merry Christmas, with your family and loved ones!