Lebanese Singer Elissa has just released her new music video for her latest song “For all those who love me” (Ila Kol Elli Bihebbouni), where she surprisingly shares her battle with breast cancer with her fans.

The 7-minute music video is filmed as a short documentary showcasing actual footage from her radiotherapy sessions, with a voice-over of her speaking about her battle.

She sends a message to her fans stating that they were what kept her going strong, and the reason why she would still work hard, despite the illness, to be able to release the new album.

The announcement was shocking to her fans, where we all learned about her struggle with cancer for the first time while watching the video. She posted it on her Twitter account with a message to her fans saying:

You are the reason I am strong and healthy… You are my strength. And this story is a thank you “For all those who love me”.

Whether you’re an Elissa fan or not, we must all admire her bravery in sharing the story with everyone.

We wish her speedy recovery, and thank her for being candid with the world.

