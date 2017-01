Lenovo Egypt launched its flagship smartphone, the revolutionary Moto Z, with an event that lit up the Pyramids of Giza. The ground-breaking smartphone blew the audience away with its ability to turn into a projector, a professional camera, or even a speaker in a snap using the innovative Moto mods. The event entertainment included superstar Carol Samaha, Sharmoofers, violinist Hanin and Egypt’s beloved puppet, Abla Fahita, who performed a special song for the occasion.

