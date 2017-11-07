In collaboration with UNICEF, IKEA continues its ‘Good Cause Campaign’ this year under the theme “Let’s Play for Change”, launching a variety of events and initiatives between 2 November and 20 December 2017, including its global annual ‘Drawing Competition’, a workshop on ‘Children’s Right to Play’; in addition to a mega play event for children.

IKEA drawing competition in Egypt kicks off on the 16th of November for two weeks, where children are invited to draw their favorite imaginary characters. Winning drawings are then developed into ‘soft toys’ and sold at IKEA stores globally.

For every child’s product sold, IKEA Foundation donates one euro to improve opportunities for children in some of the world’s less fortunate children communities by funding programs that can create substantial and lasting change.

Last year, 8-year old Salma El-Nadi was the first Egyptian among the 10 top winners around the world, and her drawing – a ‘yellow bird’ – was developed into a soft toy and sold in all IKEA stores globally.

Commenting on the good cause’s campaign, Adosh Sharma, IKEA Egypt Country Manager, said:

“At IKEA, we want to activate “Good Cause” campaigns to show the benefits of play for all; both children and adults, and to inspire them to have a playful everyday life.

We want to inform, engage, mobilize and empower people to participate in the campaign and understand the importance of play”.

“Let’s Play for Change” aims at raising awareness of children’s rights to play; and engaging people to become agents of change for this universal cause.

On this occasion, IKEA has also launched its third annual Play Report for 2017. The study, which ran globally for eight months in 2017, employed a qualitative approach surveying over 300 people ages 2 through 90, to explore the emotional aspects of playing in different contexts, the key drivers and inhibitors of play, and emerging trends affecting the future of play. For more information on IKEA Play Report 2017, visit: https://www.ikeafoundation.org/

Over 10 million children benefited from IKEA foundation good cause Campaign since it was launched in 2003.

IKEA Foundation has donated € 21.5 million to six international children’s organizations to support the fundamental right of every child to play and develop: Handicap International, Room to Read, Save the Children, Special Olympics, UNICEF and War Child.