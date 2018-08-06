Last night a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia killing more than 98 people and injuring more than 230 people. The earthquake was so powerful that the Indonesian authorities had to issue a tsunami warning theat was later retracted.

Videos spread all over the internet showing people screaming and fleeing their homes because of the devastating earthquake. In some hospitals, patients were even asked to leave.

It all started in Lombok, Indonesia, and then the quake struck Bali as well, where it was only felt for a number of seconds.

Strong shaking from the Lombok earthquake has also been felt on the island of Bali, which is a popular tourist destination pic.twitter.com/Pkala98p1q — BNO News (@BNONews) August 5, 2018

People are still standing in fear of another deadly quake or more aftershocks. This series of events is quite terrifying but this is mother nature. Houses turned into dust, cars were flatter than metal and indonesia turned chaiotic. More than 20,000 person is now in shelter with hopes of staying safe.

The tsunami warning just ended here in Bali. Our Children, Astrid 5, Hendrik 21 mos, bewildered and frightened by violent shaking, are back asleep from 7.0 earthquake in Lombok, 73 miles away. The sea lies 150 meters away from our house. Our bags are packed, and will remain so — Daniel Nepstad (@dnepstad1) August 5, 2018

We feel for you and hope that this would be the last strike!