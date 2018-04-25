Every couple dreams of celebrating their unique love story in an awe-inspiring wedding to share this day with their nearest and dearest. The moment you exchange your vows of everlasting love is a memory you’ll cherish forever, and there’s no better way to say “I Do” other than while gazing into one another’s eyes with a magnificent backdrop.

At Hilton Zamalek, treasure the moment in an aura of splendor manifested in the breathtaking view of the Nile. With all the dedication and passion we will help you create your bespoke wedding with personal care, creativity, and attention to every detail.

The hotel offers astounding venues to make your big day one-of-a-kind, so whether you are looking for an intimate indoor wedding or a lavish night by the pool; we will turn your dream into a reality. Light up the sparks of romance under the starlit sky with the picturesque view at our pool deck overlooking the Nile, a venue that accommodates up 170 invitees.

We will take care of all your details from the decorations, flower arrangements, to lighting; everything that will light up the night with a magical spark. For warm and intimate weddings, our romantic indoor venue accommodates up to 70 invitees with a magnificent panoramic view of the Nile; the perfect way to tie the knot surrounded by your loved ones.

At Hilton Zamalek, we understand that planning is the first and most important step to turn your wedding into a splendor. With a keen eye for detail, our dedicated team of professionals will take care of every aspect and tailor our services to exceed your expectations. Our Executive Chef will be delighted to help you in creating your own menu, or just select one of our preset special sumptuous menus that are sure to delight starting at EGP 359 per person including service charge and taxes.

With us you can expect nothing less than world-class service that will impress you and your guests. Whatever your dream is, at Hilton Zamalek we guarantee to add that unrivaled sparkle to your wedding day.

So get your vows ready, celebrate new memories to hold onto, and leave the rest to us!

For reservations, please call us on 01001604031