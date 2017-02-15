Today, Prime Farma released the news that Lionel Messi is going to be postponing his visit to Egypt after suffering a big and unexpected loss in Barcelona’s most recent Champions League game last night.

Messi was supposed to visit Egypt this Wednesday as part of a tourism campaign promoting for the “Tour n’ Cure” campaign to combat Virus C.

This morning, the company issued an official statement declaring that Messi had to postpone his visit as a common courtesy to his as well as Barca’s fans after the team lost an agonizing 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain F.C at the Parc des Princes this Tuesday.

However, Prime Farma assured in its statement that it will determine a later date for Messi’s visit in the near future.