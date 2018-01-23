A “live” fish hookah has been spotted today in a restaurant and cafe called “Ta5t” in the 5th settlement by a guest who just visited their place; and posted a video of it on Facebook showing her dismay about it. Should such an inhumane act become a trend? It makes us wonder whether it’s the first place in Egypt offering this or are there other places?

Assuming that it’s just a decoration and not a real hookah; still makes it inhumane as the size of the fish and the glass that it’s put in is obvious! Fish definitely don’t belong in hookahs!

The guest showed her dismay saying: “That’s the new hookah in a place called ‘Ta5t’ in the 5th settlement.. One of the most terrible things i’ve ever seen in my life!!”

The post irritated many people amongst us and made people question what happens to the fish after that? A greater concern is why would fish be used in hookahs or be used in decoration in such a cruel way.

Others believe it’s just used for decoration and it might be a new fishbowl design

However, the lady assured that it’s a real hookah and that the hookah man was not done preparing it yet!

Can’t they notice that this is not how fishbowl sizes are like? This still doesn’t make it okay or acceptable.

Another person tagged the Egyptian Ministry of Environment and others want to put this place down or sew them

Faith in humanity restored. Comments show how shocked and irritated people are. They’re also concerned about this and want to act! Will people start acting regarding this?

Ta5t Restaurant and Cafe apologised, posting a video of their hookah on their Facebook page

Ta5t posted a video showing that the lower glass part is separable from the hookah. They had a caption that said: “We did a mistake and we admit it. We were trying to develop ourselves. We learned and we won’t repeat it”. However, it only seems that their apology and video provoked people even more and made things worse!

It seems like Ta5t’s video got people mad as their video contradicts their apology!

Do you think The Egyptian Ministry of Environment will take action? Will you support this or still go to this place if they still offer the same shisha; even if you’re a non-smoker?