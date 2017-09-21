The second capital of fashion has finally taken over the runways this week to showcase their Spring/Summer collections that will hit the stores next year. Colorful patterns, layers on layers, neon colors, sequins and ruffles you name it… They had it all.

The main theme of this week was heavily based on homegrown fashions. Here’s a little recap of the standout shows.

1. Burberry

The working class and the youth inspired Burberry’s SS18 collection. The line featured a lot of punk flair, mainly graffiti-ed trenches, a neutral palette of dominating shades of mint, aqua and pink, tartan trousers, baseball caps and skirts made from military jackets.

2. Mary Katrantzou

Mary Katrantzou brought back her signature digital prints into her line. Painted flowers and mismatched polka dots were seen on dresses and puffy skirts. The models also graced us with nylon raincoats, bubble hem dresses and dangling earrings– all contributing to the playfulness of the theme.

3. Marques Almeida

Country songs of Dolly Parton blasted through the speakers during the catwalk which took place under the Brick Lane bridge. The brand saw a lot of denim-wear including fitted jeans and biker jackets. Strong women all over the world mainly inspired the line. Paying homage to the great Joan of Arc, several outfits were greatly influenced by armory clothing.

4. Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha’s love for China dolls with Victoriana dresses is what inspired her SS18 collection. She said that she was driven to create something “innocent, playful, and naïve”. Her young models wore puffed sleeves, a lot of Victorian-influenced beaded embroideries.

5. Michael Halpern

This new designer showcased his first ever collection and it was a jaw-dropper! The ‘70s disco dominated his brand; Halpern showcased a number of multicolored sequins that came alive under the spotlights.

6. Erdem Moralioglu

Erdem is already known to be one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite designers. And when you’re playing at this level, the stakes are high. Erdem’s SS18 collection was mainly inspired by the Queen’s 1950’s wardrobe.

7. Versace Versace!

Versus Versace and Emporio Armani were the only two major Italian brands that showed their line in London instead of Milan. The Versus Versace had an entire wall covered in post-its, spelling out the brand’s name. Already getting us excited for the big show. Donatella Versace celebrated the essence of New York in the 90s and made a fashion statement that it’s okay to only wear bras under your jacket.

8. Emporio Armani

Emporio added lounge music to compliment the elegant-feel he wanted to emit. The show started off with childlike prints that included cartoonish sea life motifs. It moved on to a sharper vibe showcasing effortless tailoring of colorful suits.

9. Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hillfiger

Just in time to close out fashion week, this fashion duo continued their winning streak, celebrating the glamour of rock-and-roll.

This week suburban and ready-to-wear style definitely stole London Fashion Week, bringing a lively and optimistic vibe in contrast to the recent terrorist attacks. The show must go on…Milan, here we come!