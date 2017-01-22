DREAM OF A SECRET GARDEN IN PARIS SPRING 2017 – CITY BLOSSOM
For its Spring 2017 campaign, Longchamp is revealing a secret garden in Paris behind the carriage doors. Tucked inside a Haussmann-style townhouse, Alexa Chung strikes a pose for photographer Mikael Jansson, a master magician of light.
It’s a hot Summer day in Paris, but the rose beds and shrubs in this private Parisian garden give o a cool breeze and a sense of tranquility far from the bustling city. It’s an enchanted interlude in the heart of Paris.
Longchamp’s new campaign opens with an exciting image of Alexa toting an ivory Paris Premier bag that’s personalized with a colored shoulder strap and charms. She’s wearing a blue bomber jacket embroidered with owers and a lambskin skirt. The inviting look on her face whisks you away to a Paris full of owers and shade.
The talented Mikael Jansson casts her in modern yet tender light that makes each photo unique.
The next visual is a tribute to the Pénélope bag, Longchamp’s sporty-chic tote decked out in a refreshing springtime celadon color for the season. Alexa is in motion walking with purpose. Once more, she’s wearing a bomber jacket embroidered with pink flowers and an ivory cotton skirt. Her bag is accessorized with colorful charms that give her a playful and totally original style.
In the third image, Alexa is full-on romantic in a white dress with dainty blue patterns. She’s clutching a Le Pliage Héritage hobo bag like it’s a precious treasure.
In the fourth and last visual, Alexa poses with a Le Pliage Cuir Rayé, this season’s other top-trending print. She’s wearing a lambskin jacket with a oral print and a viscose crepe and cotton skirt. She sits cross-legged looking
pensive yet confident, like the heroines of the New Wave.
The media campaign is the rst part of the 360 communication strategy. There is also a video strategy to showcase Alexa’s many facets and her love for Paris.
Longchamp brought in famous Paris Fashion Week videographer Loic Prigent, the man who lms all the catwalks, to follow Alexa wherever she desires. We watch her strolling through the streets of Paris talking about her passion for the French capital. It’s a heartfelt tribute to the city and to freedom. Then we see her in that Paris garden looking so owery and romantic. She tells us how Parisian women inspire her every day. She describes how they are free- spirited and have character, how they are never a slave to fashion and create their own style. That distinctly Parisian style that Longchamp has exported around the world. A style that sets the stage for the French art of living – that chic, uninhibited and slightly rebellious air that makes every woman just want to be their unique selves.
MODEL: Alexa Chung
PHOTOGRAPH: Mikael Jansson
FILM DIRECTOR: Loïc Prigent
STYLIST: Alexis Roche
HAIR STYLIST: Marc Lopez
MAKE UP ARTIST: Tom Pecheux
AGENCY: AIR