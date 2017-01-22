It’s a hot Summer day in Paris, but the rose beds and shrubs in this private Parisian garden give o a cool breeze and a sense of tranquility far from the bustling city. It’s an enchanted interlude in the heart of Paris.

Longchamp’s new campaign opens with an exciting image of Alexa toting an ivory Paris Premier bag that’s personalized with a colored shoulder strap and charms. She’s wearing a blue bomber jacket embroidered with owers and a lambskin skirt. The inviting look on her face whisks you away to a Paris full of owers and shade.

The talented Mikael Jansson casts her in modern yet tender light that makes each photo unique.

The next visual is a tribute to the Pénélope bag, Longchamp’s sporty-chic tote decked out in a refreshing springtime celadon color for the season. Alexa is in motion walking with purpose. Once more, she’s wearing a bomber jacket embroidered with pink flowers and an ivory cotton skirt. Her bag is accessorized with colorful charms that give her a playful and totally original style.

In the third image, Alexa is full-on romantic in a white dress with dainty blue patterns. She’s clutching a Le Pliage Héritage hobo bag like it’s a precious treasure.

In the fourth and last visual, Alexa poses with a Le Pliage Cuir Rayé, this season’s other top-trending print. She’s wearing a lambskin jacket with a oral print and a viscose crepe and cotton skirt. She sits cross-legged looking