The TriFactory, in collaboration with Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation (MYF), is proud to announce the first ever Aswan Marathon, taking place on Friday, February 24th, 2017. The running event, dubbed ‘Aswan42’ in homage to the iconic marathon distance (42 km), will provide participants with a unique run course along the banks of the River Nile. Runners can choose to either run the full marathon, half-marathon (21 km), or the 10 K race distances, while children of the age 10 years and under will be able to take on a 2K kids run.

Prof. Magdi Yacoub will attend the marathon himself, as he has taken a significant interest in the event, because running races are famous for their association with cardiovascular health. A significant portion of all race proceeds will be donated to the Aswan Heart Center (AHC), where Prof. Magdi Yacoub and his team of physicians treat children suffering from heart conditions.

Furthermore, Aswan42 will be an opportunity to showcase the beautiful city of Aswan to the world, with runners from more than a dozen nationalities already signed up.

How can you sign up? Simply head to http://www.thetrifactory.com/aswan42

and join us as we Run The River Nile!

About The TriFactory:

The TriFactory LLC is an Egyptian sports management company specialising in triathlon, endurance sports, and mass participation events. It provides administration, management, and the expertise to train athletes, organise events, and the capability to facilitate sports travel for clients.

About MYF:

Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation (MYF) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization providing free world-class medical services to the less privileged in Egypt and throughout the region in the field of cardiovascular diseases.

Since its establishment, MYF has committed to build and maintain a state-of-the-art medical facility in Aswan in order to serve patients of heart diseases through a center of excellence that would eventually has positive spill over impact on the neighboring areas and beyond.