Cairo, Egypt: 28 February 2017 – Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia opens the doors of its eagerly-anticipated Mall of Egypt on Thursday, 2 March at 10:00am. With an investment of $722 million, the mall is expected to attract a great fanfare from crowds eager to be the first to experience Egypt’s latest shopping and entertainment hub.

Majid Al Futtaim has positioned Mall of Egypt as its flagship project in the country and a pillar of the company’s EGP 23 billion investment strategy in Egypt. Located in 6th of October City on Al Wahat Road along Cairo’s rapidly expanding Western Growth Corridor, Mall of Egypt is revolutionizing retail and entertainment in the country and across Middle East and North Africa.

With the unveiling of Mall of Egypt, Majid Al Futtaim is bringing its world-renowned leisure and entertainment brand portfolio that includes; Ski Egypt, that brings snow for the first time to the city and the African continent, VOX Cinemas – with a total of 21 theatres housing one 4DX screen, 4 Gold screens, one IMAX screen, 2 screens for kids and 13 regular screens with a total of 2473 seats. These, coupled with the latest version of the family entertainment centre: Magic Planet, and Little Explorers – the children edutainment centres are main pillars in Majid Al Futtaim’s entertainment offerings housed by Mall of Egypt.