How To Make Sure YOU Like Him

The beginning of every relationship is always precarious and intriguing. What is this? What am I feeling? You never really understand the nature of your new found emotions until you spend more time together. Here are some sure things you’re free-falling my friend!

Wanting to see him everyday

When you find someone you feel remotely attracted to, you would want to see him all time. The feeling you get when wanting to see him is incomparable. Seeing him becomes an objective you try to meet daily.

Feeling jealous when he talks to other girls

When he tells you about other girls he finds attractive, or other girls that he talks to, you will always always turn green. Deny it all you want, but you’re jealous.

Willing to do anything for him

Regardless what he might want, you’d always be willing to go the extra mile for him. Once you’re sure you feel something towards him, let the sacrifices roll in.

Everything is better when he’s around

Whether you’re on your own or with friends, every little aspect of your day becomes better. Whatever he says makes your day better, whatever he does makes you smile, just his existence feels better.

Always being confused around him

Around him, you will almost always be confused. You never know what you’re doing or what you’re saying. You don’t even know what you’re supposed to say because he’s just SO ATTRACTIVE.

You’re instantly affected by his mood

If he’s sad, you are. If he’s just frowning, you’re curious and just want to sit and talk to him until everything feels better. When he smiles, you smile and feel as happy – if not more – as he is.

You always find him attractive

No matter how many of your friends physically prove you wrong, he is attractive. He is charming, he is lovely, he is everything you find appealing.

Relating EVERYTHING to him

Everything you see in public reminds you of him; music, billboards of things he might like, t-shirts of his favorite color, etc.

If you feel all of these things at the same time, or even at different timings, chances are, you really do like him. Take care though, we hope he really deserves you.