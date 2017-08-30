We got used nowadays that Wadi Degla is leading in developing the football field, especially amongst private clubs; it is not a surprise that they now added a humongous asset to their soccer academy, Manuel Jose being the Technical Advisor of the whole academy. On the other hand, Fidalgo Antunes the Portuguese strength and conditioning coach will be assisting Jose.

The Event and Attendees

The press conference was hosted at Wadi Degla Club in Maadi; having the Chairman, of Wadi Degla Clubs Captain Hassan el Mistikawy; Head of Sports Sector, Captain Karim Darwish; and the General Manager of the Soccer Schools and Junior Teams, Captain Islam Shoukry, where attendees were astonished by the organization and setup of the venue. What caught the attention was the image presented on the on stage, behind the panel which featured Jose standing behind a group of junior football players, giving them a warm message of the support and mentorship that Jose will offer to those uprising football stars. Needless to mention, Wadi Degla catered the event with a selection of different food preferences matching every taste.

Wadi Degla Strategy

With Wadi Degla collaborating with Manuel Jose as their new technical advisor for Wadi Degla Soccer School, and Fidalgo Antunes as his assistant, Wadi Degla’s strategy is looking forward to enhance and nurture the junior team, preparing the team to become the upcoming football champions. Inarguably, the young athletes, who will be trained under the supervision of such mentors, will be provided with all the techniques and tools that they might need to provide them with a bright football career.

Manuel Jose Vision and Career

“If juniors are trained the right way with the right tools, Wadi Degla Soccer School will reshape the future of football in Egypt and the Middle East,” Jose said, implying on what he will be willing to do with the future champions he will be supervising. He also said that he is glad to be back in Egypt, as it marked a huge milestone in his career.

Known for his accomplishments with Al-Ahly Football Club, Jose led the team to four wins of the CAF Champions Leagues. He also won the CAF Super Cup four times, and in 2006 he was the first manager to take an African team to a 3rd medal position in FIFA Club World Cup. Now we are waiting to see what Jose will be getting out of those young football beasts.

Wadi Degla Club’s Chairman Words

“Wadi Degla Clubs has been always keen on providing both distinctive and exceptional quality sports services. This was initially achieved through our agreement with the Arsenal football academy and now by partnering with the veteran Football Coach, Manuel Jose who will lift the school to new heights. Our ultimate goal is to become a model and a hub for developing generations of skilled football players and champions,” Captain Hassan el Mistikawy said commenting on the deal. He stressed on how Wadi Degla is and will always be keen on providing players with all what they need to become champions, and to develop the talented players into world champs.

Wadi Degla knows the importance of sports in everyone’s life and how it’s capable of shaping an individual and their surroundings. Ranim EL-Waleely, ranked second worldwide in squash for women; Karim Darwish, the former squash world champion; and Nouran Gohar, the junior squash world champion for 2015 and 2016, and ranked fifth worldwide; are living proof of how far Wadi Degla is willing to push all barriers and create new champions in all sports fields.