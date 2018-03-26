Marks & Spencer (M&S) and Al-Futtaim have a special treat for customers in Egypt, with the official opening of its brand new store at the Mall of Egypt. The new store will be the only store in Egypt to feature the new premium boutique concept, which promises to create a truly pleasant shopping experience.

Located at the Mall of Egypt, the new two storey 26,000 sq. store will showcase Marks & Spencer’s impressive range of high quality clothing and accessories across Womenswear, Lingerie, Menswear, and Kidswear. Just in time for spring summer, customers will be able to shop a wide variety of collections, which come in an array of stunning details, warm colors and botanical prints, guaranteed to refresh your wardrobe for the season ahead.