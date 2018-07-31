MacCoin is First Fully Food-Backed Global Currency

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac, McDonald’s today unveiled the MacCoin, a limited edition global currency backed by the internationally iconic Big Mac that fans across the world can get their hands on starting August 2. Customers can share, collect and redeem for a free Big Mac at participating McDonald’s restaurants in more than 50 participating countries. Big Mac fans from around the world will be able to receive MacCoins through a variety of exciting activations with each participating country celebrating the arrival of the MacCoin in its own unique way.

In its 50 years, the legendary taste of the Big Mac has helped it achieve universal recognition and a lasting legacy. No matter where they live in the world, Big Mac fans recognize the two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun as the iconic burger with a flavor combination that is just as craveable and delicious as the day it was introduced. It has become such a global icon that The Economist even used the price of the Big Mac to create the Big Mac Index, an economic tool that compares the purchasing power of different international currencies year after year. This global connectivity of the Big Mac inspired the creation of the MacCoin.

In this occasion, Hesham Abdel Wahab, head of marketing at McDonald’s said; “we wouldn’t have achieved this exceptional success in the Egyptian market without the brilliant support of our valuable customers. That was what has driven us to share the international celebrations with them, through introducing the innovative MacCoin. We are glad that we’re reveling Big Mac’s 50th anniversary especially that it is one of the most popular and delicious sandwiches at McDonald’s not only in Egypt but all over the world”. “McDonald’s will be holding a number of interactive activations where customers can collect the MacCoins and can redeem them for a Big Mac or they can even keep them as a souvenir for this distinctive occasion”, he added. Abdel Wahab affirmed the company’s keenness to offer creative ideas for the customers with preserving the international quality standards that customers have been accustomed to across Egypt’s governorates.

“Since it was introduced at a family-owned McDonald’s restaurant 50 years ago, the Big Mac has traversed the globe and is enjoyed in cities across Egypt, providing delicious, feel good moments to people all over the world,” said McDonald’s President and CEO Steve Easterbrook. “So we wanted a global celebration as unique as the burger itself. The MacCoin transcends currencies to commemorate our global iconic burger while giving customers all over the world a chance to enjoy a Big Mac on us.”

More than 6.2 million MacCoins will be distributed globally in more than 50 countries while supplies last. These commemorative coins feature five unique designs, each representing a decade of the Big Mac. Each MacCoin design pulls in elements from that time in history, nodding to art, music and pop culture, while the front-side of the MacCoin celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac. The MacCoin highlights the ‘70s, showcasing the decade’s flower power, and the ‘80s alludes to pop art. Bold, abstract shapes defined the ‘90s and translate on the MacCoin design, and the early ‘00s specifically focuses on the technology that was at the forefront of the turn of the century. The ‘10s MacCoin celebrates the past 10 years and calls attention to the evolution of communication. Additionally, the seven languages featured across the various designs represent many of the countries participating: Arabic, English, Indonesian, Mandarin, Portuguese, Quebecois and Spanish.

“When my great-grandfather Jim Delligatti invented the Big Mac at his grill in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, he just wanted to make his local customers happy,” said Nick Delligatti, fourth-generation McDonald’s owner-operator and great-grandson of Jim Delligatti, the inventor of the Big Mac. “August 2 would have been my great-grandfather’s 100th birthday, and I believe he would be very proud know his humble sandwich has made such a lasting impression that people all around the world can enjoy it wherever they find a McDonald’s.”