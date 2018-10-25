Mai Galal is a highly talented Egyptian custom fashion designer and personal stylist who boasts a remarkable reputation among celebrities and public figures.

Galal discovered her passion for the fashion industry only at the age of eight and decided to follow her heart and pursue her dream with a special eye on the movie industry. As any ambitious designer, she decided to pursue her studies in Italy at the “Istituto di Moda Burgo”, a professional fashion school in Milan where names such as Cavali and Versace have graduated. From there, Mai decided to open her own atelier “Dresses by Mai Galal”, and it was a turning point in her career.

Throughout her career, Mai focused on growing and achieving constant development. She was keen to work and train with the best fashion designers in the field to enhance her skills. Nevertheless, she aims at keeping track of the latest trends in fashion and enriching her knowledge by traveling and exploring new talents around the world.

Her first milestone was in the movie “Ga3alatni Mogreman” where she showcased her real gift. From that point, Mai has worked in 10 TV shows and 30 movies. In 2011, Mai received her first honours at the Cannes Film Festival for the movie “18 Youm”, followed by another international recognition from the Arab Television Network.

Mai has now become one of the most inspiring talents in the fashion industry in Egypt and has been chosen to style many public figures including Egypt’s First Lady in several events.

Despite her thriving career, Mai is determined to achieve balance in her personal life and find time for her husband and three beautiful children. She sets a true example for women empowerment in Egypt.

Credits:

Photographer: Amr El gohary

Assistant Photographer:

Omar El shafei

Art Director: Amr Alim

Makeup Artist:

Jewellery: Reem Jano

Organised by: StarDust