Willow Stream Spa held a special soirée for its members in partnership with Phytomer – a true pioneer in marine cosmetics – on October 10th as a token of appreciation to their loyalty. The cocktail reception included a delightful musical performance in addition to lifestyle cuisine options inspired by the Willow Stream Spa’s five elements of nature: wood, fire, air, water, and earth that correspond to the spa’s identity were a main highlight at the event. With the sophisticated posh ambiance, members were treated to a stress-free evening.

