By: Aya Mahmoud

#MiddleEasternsBreakTheInternet

This hashtag has been trending on Twitter for the last few hours to oppose the claimed idea that Middle Easterns are ugly and un-modern. People started it on Twitter to post their best pictures of both genders and share their favorite captions with each other while others get impressed by how beautiful they look. The hashtag has been seen and shared by a large number of people; if not by posting pictures then by leaving comments on pictures shared.

Egyptian girls had the major participation in the hashtag since girls loved the idea and wrote different creative captions.

Arab girls also loved the idea of sharing their beauty with everyone around the world and take a part in proving that we’re just as pretty and modern as everyone else.

Veiled girls loved to have a say too. They posted their pictures to prove they can be beautiful too; they’re neither unfashionable nor ugly.

Guys from several countries participated too since they wanted to help the girls break free and change the most annoying taboos about us.

Some people shared their pictures with their siblings for just the pleasure of it.

Some people wanted to add a bit of sarcasm to the hashtag since they think pictures posted on it are kind off overrated or they’re too beautiful to be compared to others.

يا ريت تطلبوا مني أبريك ذا إنترنت.. لأ قولوا لي بريك ذا إنترنت يا حسن يا چرچاوي pic.twitter.com/WhAzYVG96X — N. (@N_ourhan_) August 22, 2017

#MiddleEasternsBreakTheInternet إيه اللي إنت عاملاه في نفسك ده يا صندوق pic.twitter.com/5xoYgNkhEd — Hisha. (@Hisha__) August 22, 2017

We all hear about how other countries around the world see us; we hear their opinions and read them online all the time. This hashtag may not be the most efficient way to prove them wrong but will take advantage of the social media power to spread an idea and make it worldwide. Some people may see this as a silly incident and happened for the sake of pleasure but it left a huge impact on everyone since it became number 1 hashtag worldwide.