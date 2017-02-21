According to Al Masry Al Youm, the Minister of Tourism, Mohamed Yehia Rashed, issued a decree that stops accepting applications for establishing any new travel agencies for a year.

The Decree no.99 for the year 2017 temporarily declines any applications for new travel companies.

He declares that the reason behind the proclamation is Egypt’s lack of need for more tourism companies!

So that begs the question; is tourism going down the drain? This year was supposed to be the light at the end of the tunnel, but this decision have made people question whether tourism will prosper this year or is this the year tourism in Egypt finally dies. Or is it only that we have an oversaturation of tourism companies that we don’t need more?