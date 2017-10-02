2017 has been another landmark year for Ministry of Sound, one of the longest running and most respected dance floors in all of electronic music. Now the club is pleased to announce its Autumn/Winter season with the likes of Louie Vega, Fritz Kalkbrenner, Klingande, plus a very special 26th Birthday with DJ Harvey, Session Victim, Harvey Sutherland, In Flagrante and Justin Berkmann.
In the last 9 months, Ministry of Sound has continued to lead from the from the front. Its poly-sexual, anything goes and hedonistic flagship residency Glitterbox continues to serve up plenty of surprises and magical memories. Marshmello made his UK debut at the club back in February and Jonas Blue also played a much talked about headline slot.
The Hydra are about to embark on a stripped back and heady new series In Stereo, which is set to showcase some of the world’s most talented producers playing on one of the planet’s best sound systems. Featuring the producers who inspire alternative culture, expect the interesting and unusual (check DVS1 and Danny Tenaglia’s shared billing for the first time in London), a legendary an all-night set from Theo Parrish and a rare treat with Carl Craig going b2b with Moodymann followed by Daphni b2b Floating Points. As such, these six events are unrivalled and will feature a closing party line-up where Omar-S will be joined by five other names. The Hydra return to Ministry of Sound for In Stereo following their debut at the club earlier this year when Innversions boss Dixon took them on an all-night journey.
To celebrate all this, the date for the sure to be spectacular 26th birthday is September 30th. It will see DJ Harvey—who has been resident throughout the year and will have played four dates in all come Christmas—play all night long in the Box. As such, expect the rule-breaking and one-of-a-kind selector to pull out all his trademark tricks and unpredictable selections on the night. In 103, deep house stars Session Victim, melody maker Harvey Sutherland, disco dons In Flagrante and Ministry founder Justin Berkmann will all be playing.
Elsewhere throughout the next three months, People From Ibiza return with Klingande, German house pin-up Fritz Kalkbrenner plays a much anticipated debut set with guests CamelPhat and Russ Yallop on October 7th, the ever colourful Glitterbox returns on October 14th with non-other than New York house pioneer Louie Vega (and again on December 9th with guest TBA) and there is a ghoulish and freaky Halloween planned with Veryverywrongindeed on October 28th.
In November, mainstay house label Defected also throw a party on the 4th, soulful house crew Groove Odyssey have an 8th birthday with disco edit extraordinaire Dimitri From Paris headlining on the 11th and Audio Rehab’s underground deep tech house sound returns on the 18th.
December welcomes scratch king A-Trak playing at Together and DJ Harvey signing off for the year at the last show before Xmas. Rinse are back with their stacked Boxing Day line up and MOS will be closing off the year with another of their NYE extravaganzas.It’s going to be an action packed, vital and varied few months at Ministry of Sound as the year closes out. With its world famous sound system and focus on the details, there is nowhere better to keep yourself warm as the nights draw in and the cold begins to snap.
