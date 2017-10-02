In the last 9 months, Ministry of Sound has continued to lead from the from the front. Its poly-sexual, anything goes and hedonistic flagship residency Glitterbox continues to serve up plenty of surprises and magical memories. Marshmello made his UK debut at the club back in February and Jonas Blue also played a much talked about headline slot.

The Hydra are about to embark on a stripped back and heady new series In Stereo, which is set to showcase some of the world’s most talented producers playing on one of the planet’s best sound systems. Featuring the producers who inspire alternative culture, expect the interesting and unusual (check DVS1 and Danny Tenaglia’s shared billing for the first time in London), a legendary an all-night set from Theo Parrish and a rare treat with Carl Craig going b2b with Moodymann followed by Daphni b2b Floating Points. As such, these six events are unrivalled and will feature a closing party line-up where Omar-S will be joined by five other names. The Hydra return to Ministry of Sound for In Stereo following their debut at the club earlier this year when Innversions boss Dixon took them on an all-night journey.

To celebrate all this, the date for the sure to be spectacular 26th birthday is September 30th. It will see DJ Harvey—who has been resident throughout the year and will have played four dates in all come Christmas—play all night long in the Box. As such, expect the rule-breaking and one-of-a-kind selector to pull out all his trademark tricks and unpredictable selections on the night. In 103, deep house stars Session Victim, melody maker Harvey Sutherland, disco dons In Flagrante and Ministry founder Justin Berkmann will all be playing.