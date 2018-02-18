We can all come up with a list of mistakes we believe our parents made raising us. Considering there is no manual set for each kid, some of the mistakes are not usually taken in account. However, Egyptian parents are known to make mistakes when raising their children that may unintentionally permanently affect their lives.

Using Violence

Egyptian parents have a tendency to not distinguish the difference between discipline and violence, may it be verbal or physical, or even both. As we joke about Egyptian mothers using their “shebsheb” when yelling at their children, we do not realize what kind of effect this has on the children whom we criticize after failure.

Obviously the result of using violence with the excuse of discipline is – at times – physical injuries. Nevertheless, physical violence affects our children emotionally as well. Depression, social anxiety and deviance are all recorded to be results of physical violence on children. Additionally, parents are held accountable when their children are victims of drug use and deliberate scholastic failure, as they are also results of physical and verbal violence during discipline.

Limiting Ambitions

This mistake is most commonly made with daughters. Girls who grow up loving science technology, etc. are shut down by their parents as they believe that they are not capable, or that it’s not girly. As the daughter grows up, she is pushed towards interests that she may not have, such as; dolls, pink, fashion, and finally, marriage.

When it concerns boys, parents do the opposite, driving the boys into science and technology. And when these interests prove uninteresting, the child is judged and reprimanded by his parents. Most homes in Egypt restrict their boys from wanting to act, sing, or paint, instead, they push their daughters into the arts, limiting both from what they might actually want.

Comparing Children

One of the least effective ways to get your child to comply is to compare them with their siblings or their cousins. The problem with comparisons is that it causes the child to be resentful to the parents and to the child they are compared to.

Not Trusting their Children’s Abilities

Parents tend to believe that they know better than their children, which is of course is usually true. However, sometimes the child might actually have more experience or more knowledge on the subject than the parent. Considering the time that we live in now, most teenagers understand the way things work, know their way, and understand what’s best for them, as they are more exposed to life than their parents ever were – the parents have trouble believing that.

Expecting Perfection

Granted, parents always want their children to be the best at everything. Sometimes however, parents are disappointed when their child has done what he/she believe is perfect. Always expecting more from the child is destroying, as the child grows up to believe that nothing he/she does is enough.

Egyptian parents should learn to be patient with their children, and give them a chance to grow on their own. The unbroken cycle of violence and limitations is bound to end when parents realize they are doing something wrong.