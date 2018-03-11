Salah, who has shone in his first season with the Reds, scoring 31 goals, has been in contact with one of his youngest fans; Adbelrahman Mahmoud, who is from the Egyptian city of Tanta and needs a bone marrow transplant.

Recently, Mo Salah called up one of his youngest fans, 6-year-old cancer patient Abdelrahman, to check up on him and make his dream come true. The sick child from Gharbia, currently admitted at 57357 Children’s Cancer Hospital, longed to see the Egyptian footballer ever since the Egyptian national team qualified for the 2018 World Cup, last October.

After many attempts from Abdelrahman’s father to reach out to Salah, he told DMC Sport channel: “We’ve reached someone who lives in a town close to the player’s village and managed to talk to the player’s father who told him about my son’s case.” The Liverpool star contacted both the desperate dad and his brave little kid over the phone and was quick to intervene when he heard of his son’s situation.

Salah has also been paying for all of Abdo’s medical treatmens as well as his latest bone marrow treatment. According to Abdo’s doctors, his health and spirit have been boosted ever since Salah’s heartwarming gesture of keeping in touch.

For ten minutes, Salah sent vibes of hope to Abdo and asked him to toughen up and keep on fighting cancer. The 25-year-old midfielder promised Abdo’s dad that he will come visit next time he’s in Egypt.

May God bless Mo Salah, Abdo and every other kid who suffers in silence. And we can’t help but fall more in love with Salah’s humanity; he’s proven to be more humane than most humans of this world combined.