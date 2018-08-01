Egyptians have been taking over the squash world for quite some time now! Legends like Ramy Ashour, Ali Farrag, Nour El Sherbiny, and Mohamed El Shorbagy have been raising Egypt’s name so high with all their wins and titles!

Today, following the release of the PSA men’s world rankings, Mohamed El Shorbagy is officially the longest reigning Egyptian in World Squash, taking over Egyptian legend Amr Shabana.

Mohamed El Shorbagy has been no.1 for 5 consecutive months now, and this August, he officially made it his 34th ever, breaking Amr Shabana’s 2008 record!

Egyptians own the top 4 places in the world ranking of August 2018; with Aly Farrag coming in second place, Marwan El Shorbagy in third, and Tarek Moemen in fourth place.

Isn’t this awesome? The Egyptian pride is so unreal now!