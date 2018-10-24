About a week ago, the young Egyptian, Menoufeya born, Mohamed El Kilani broke a very special record for differently-abled Arabs/Egyptians. The 26 year old El Kilani lost his leg in a horrifying train accident back in 2011. That, however, did not stand in his way, not for one second.

The young man had an artificial leg implemented 6 months after the accident and that’s when his whole life changed. Defying all odds, El Kilani broke the record for the first Arab Egyptian to walk from Cairo to Ain Sokhna (100KM) in three days straight.

The Gouna International Half-Marathon

El Kilani did not stop there. He kept training until he was able to participate in El Gouna International Half-Marathon which was held on October the 12th. And he broke yet another record to prove that his disability got nothing on him! El Kilani ran for 1 hour and 54 minutes (10KM), being the only participant with an artificial piece!

I’s worth mentioning that El Kilani has his picture up on a wall inside the British embassy, right next to Dr. Magdy Yacoub and Mohamed Salah’s picture frames. It was put up after his heroic Cairo to Ain Sokhna walk back in April.

Yet another young Egyptian to make us proud! El Kilani is a living proof that dreams have no limits and that nothing could stand in the way of a believer, despite all circumstances! Go El Kilani, we cannot wait for more achievements from you!