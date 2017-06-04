Is Salah about to write history again? Are the rumors true?

In case you still don’t know, Liverpool have reportedly been locked in talks with Roma this week over a proposed transfer for Mohamed Salah. Sky Sports Italia claim the Egypt international has verbally agreed to join the Reds, with a £90,000-a-week contract in the pipeline. The two clubs are reportedly yet to settle on a transfer fee for the 24-year-old. However, Mohammad Saadon Alkuwari, presenter for broadcaster beIN Sports and the winger’s friend, has dropped a big hint that the deal is now done.

On Friday, reports in Italy also claimed that Klopp had personally spoken to Salah in order to convince the winger to join him at Anfield. It was also reported that Salah had traveled to England to finalize his transfer to Liverpool, a claim which was subsequently denied by his agent, Ramy Abbas. Liverpool, however, have not finalized a fee with Roma after their £28 million was rejected by the Serie A club.

Roma are believed to be holding out for a bid which is closer to £35-40 m. Abbas has been in England this week for talks with Liverpool and to attend the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff. Salah, who scored 15 goals and registered 11 assists in Serie A this season, would be Klopp’s second summer signing after Liverpool secured a deal for Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke earlier this week.

Let’s all wish our champion good luck! May you always keep us proud!