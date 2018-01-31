To all cheaters out there, you might want to check out this new edition of Monopoly for cheaters and sneaky players! The special edition will be released this fall.

Have you ever played Monopoly and had to deal with someone who wanted to cheat their way to a win? Have you ever done that? Hasbro conducted a study that found about half of players will attempt to cheat at Monopoly. So they bowed to the trend and designed a Monopoly edition that encourages cheating.

What does it look like?

This edition will actually encourage players to cheat during gameplay and meets up with cheaters’ needs! It will come with a stack of 15 cheat cards which ask players to carry out tasks throughout the game. Be it moving someone else’s token in your turn or taking money from the bank. How satisfying is that? The Cheater’s Edition comes with an actual handcuff. If the players get caught, they get cuffed to the board game in jail or may have to hand over the money. But what happens if they succeed? Players will be rewarded with extra cash or free properties to help them get ahead in the game.

How does this game edition work?

The target of the game is still to be the player with the most money at the end of the game, but it may be a little tougher to accomplish. The Cheater’s Edition will ask players to get away with cheating as many times as they can during game play. That means players can skip spaces, try to avoid paying rent, and slip a few extra bills from the bank when no one’s looking. During any point in the game, five cheat cards will be placed in the middle of the board which players can try to fulfill at any point of the game. The back of the cheat cards lists specific rewards and punishments for each cheat.

How far can cheaters go?

Some of the cheats include:

Stealing money from the bank

Placing a hotel on one of your pieces of property

Removing a hotel from someone else’s property

Taking an extra $100 in Monopoly money from the bank when you pass go

Moving another player’s token instead of your own on your turn

Giving someone less money than you owe them

Collecting rent for someone else’s property

What’s different about this edition?

If you take a close look at the game board, a few of the spaces have been “hacked” by cheaters. Several spaces have designated prices on them. If you’re the first to land on Pennsylvania Avenue, you don’t need to pay for it. The property is free for the taking. Cheaters “hacked” the game board so several of the spaces around the board are cheaper than what you would normally pay for them.

Are you a cheater? This game was just designed for you! How do you feel about this? Now you can master cheating and get ahead of the game! Will you get this special edition? How many Monopoly cheaters are out there?