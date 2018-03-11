21st of March…It’s her day! Sheraton Cairo hotel will help

you pamper your mom with a Spa Gift voucher for only 1,260

LE all inclusive that includes a full body massage, sauna, steam

and Jacuzzi or treat her with our special Giannini’s New York

Italian restaurant gift voucher for only 600 LE all inclusive that

includes a cooking class with the Italian chef Antonio Carrano

and a three course set menu for her. Your mom deserves the

best and we will make sure she is spoiled on her day.

Related