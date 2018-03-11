21st of March…It’s her day! Sheraton Cairo hotel will help
you pamper your mom with a Spa Gift voucher for only 1,260
LE all inclusive that includes a full body massage, sauna, steam
and Jacuzzi or treat her with our special Giannini’s New York
Italian restaurant gift voucher for only 600 LE all inclusive that
includes a cooking class with the Italian chef Antonio Carrano
and a three course set menu for her. Your mom deserves the
best and we will make sure she is spoiled on her day.
Home What's Hot Mother’s day at Sheraton Cairo hotel!
Mother’s day at Sheraton Cairo hotel!
21st of March…It’s her day! Sheraton Cairo hotel will help