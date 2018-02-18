Mummy’s Cookbook

Your mother’s dinner is probably the most scrumptious nourishing meal you could possibly have. For Shereen, Shainaz and Farida Kholousy – Faten Shammaa’s daughters – surely that was the case.

The Story

Faten Shammaa – their mother – was a great cook who one day sought to publish her own cookbook. Unfortunately though, she was not able to do so. Faten was a busy mother of four and an even busier grandmother of five; she never had the time to start. Sadly, she passed away in June 2016 before she could make her dreams come true.

The Page

Her daughters Shahinaz, Shereen and Farida set out to pursue their mother’s dream, as well as give out a Sadaka Garya in her name. To do that, the three sisters decided to create a Facebook page where they could pass down their mother’s recipes. Through the page, they would accomplish her dream AND donate valuable knowledge to benefit other people – which is considered Sadaka.

On this page, the sisters share their mother’s recipes and tips that – with the help of their cousin – they were able to collect from scraps of paper, different notebooks and cookbooks. Not only that, but also the recipes she had taught them herself. After adding the recipes, they create these recipes and share their pictures on the Facebook page, inspiring others to try their mother’s wonderful recipes while keeping her loving memory alive.

The Kholousy sisters are also planning on collecting all the recipes and publishing them in a cookbook, just as their beloved mother had wished. The proceeds of that book will go out to charity in their mother’s name, expanding on the Sadaka they are giving out for her.

Undoubtedly, a mother is the most valuable person to a daughter. But for the Kholousy sisters, Faten Shammaa is also an inspiration and a role model. Creating a page for their mother was not only a sentimental tribute, but also useful for many of their followers.

With a rating of 5.0, the Facebook page is successfully growing and attracting many followers. Make sure to check out the delicious page!

https://www.facebook.com/mummyscookbook/