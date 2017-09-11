Nothing in our world is more holy than saving a life… This is what Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation believes in, and it is the main motive for hosting and organizing their foremost yearly Sohour Gala organized by byGanz. All the event’s tickets and donations went directly to save and mend hearts of those who need it most.

The fundraising event was attended by Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, Dr. Magdy Ishak, Chairman of Board of Trustees, in addition to the members of the Board of Trustees and guests of the most important and well-known figures in Egypt.

The event included a number of special musical performances, with a special Arabian Musical performance from Music Hall all the way from Beirut with its cultural flavors as it is described by international media as the place where the heart of world fusion music beats.

During the event, a donation purposed auction was held by the famous Sotheby’s Team all the way from London. Mr. Maarten Ten Holder led the auction that entailed a number of selected jewelry pieces, artistic paintings and personal items of Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub which were all donated to the foundation. The whole return of the auction was for the benefit of the Foundation and its heart patients.