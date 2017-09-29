By: Reem Hussein

We all know for a fact that the odd ones out are the left-handed. Don’t you get excited when you find out that one of your friends is actually left-handed? But deep down, you wonder how do they go about their day, driving, holding the door to strangers, and writing with their left hand? Actually 10% of the general population rely dominantly on their left hand. Their brain-wrings are different from us!

Here’s a list of facts and myths about lefties:

Left-handed people are better artists; they’re particularly drawn to careers in arts, music and sports. In fact, lefties are especially better at tennis, boxing and baseball. That’s because they get the chance of practicing against right-handed athletes and the opposite is not common.

They are more likely to get schizophrenia; (40%) of a large sample interviewed had a higher chance of getting schizophrenia. In addition, they have a higher risk of getting dyslexia and ADHD.

Lefties can listen to slowly changing sounds more effectively.

Lefties are better at divergent thinking, a method aimed at finding and exploring solutions.

A high percentage of US presidents were left handed: (Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Gerald Ford and James Garfield).

They can get angrier and are more likely to experience feelings of negativity. They don’t process moodiness as easily as right-handed people.

August 13 is the international day for left-handers!

Celebrities who are left-handed: Tom Cruise, Whoopi Goldberg, Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, Justin Bieber, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie.

The Latin word for left means sinister; maybe that’s why many artistic representations of Satan project him using a left hand.

Left-handed people have higher IQs. Benjamin Franklin and Isaac Newton are examples.

Looks like left-handed people are truly unique. So for all left-handed people out there, hope you feel special after reading this article!