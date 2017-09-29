By: Reem Hussein
We all know for a fact that the odd ones out are the left-handed. Don’t you get excited when you find out that one of your friends is actually left-handed? But deep down, you wonder how do they go about their day, driving, holding the door to strangers, and writing with their left hand? Actually 10% of the general population rely dominantly on their left hand. Their brain-wrings are different from us!
Here’s a list of facts and myths about lefties:
- Left-handed people are better artists; they’re particularly drawn to careers in arts, music and sports. In fact, lefties are especially better at tennis, boxing and baseball. That’s because they get the chance of practicing against right-handed athletes and the opposite is not common.
- They are more likely to get schizophrenia; (40%) of a large sample interviewed had a higher chance of getting schizophrenia. In addition, they have a higher risk of getting dyslexia and ADHD.
- Lefties can listen to slowly changing sounds more effectively.
- Lefties are better at divergent thinking, a method aimed at finding and exploring solutions.
- A high percentage of US presidents were left handed: (Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Gerald Ford and James Garfield).
- They can get angrier and are more likely to experience feelings of negativity. They don’t process moodiness as easily as right-handed people.
- August 13 is the international day for left-handers!
- Celebrities who are left-handed: Tom Cruise, Whoopi Goldberg, Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, Justin Bieber, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie.
- The Latin word for left means sinister; maybe that’s why many artistic representations of Satan project him using a left hand.
- Left-handed people have higher IQs. Benjamin Franklin and Isaac Newton are examples.
Looks like left-handed people are truly unique. So for all left-handed people out there, hope you feel special after reading this article!