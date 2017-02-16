Nadia Abdou, has been appointed as El-Beheria’s Governor, making her the first Egyptian woman to hold the post of governor in Egypt.

Nadia graduated from Alexandria University with a degree in chemical engineering in the year 1968. Shortly afterwards, she sought to pursue her post graduate studies in environmental health and completed her masters in Health Engineering at the University of Alexandria. Nadia is also a mother of two sons, Ayman and Ashraf, who are both Engineering graduates.

Nadia served as the president of a drinking water company in Alexandria for 10 years. She is also a board member of the General Assembly of IME (The Mediterranean Institute of Water) in France, and a member of the General Assembly of the World Council for Water ACWUA.

Finally, Nadia Abdou’s appointment as the Governor of El-Beheira’s doesn’t strike us as a surprise after her successful partnership with Dr. Muhammed Sultan which resulted in lowering the infection rates of Virus C, increasing drinking water stations and tackling floods.