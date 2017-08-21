Just because it’s not visible in Egypt, doesn’t mean you can’t see it. Total solar eclipse is happening this afternoon in the United States of America, yes we said total. It will be completely dark in some places of the US in the midst of afternoon.

NASA will start streaming live the total solar eclipse at 12 p.m. EDT tonight which is 6:00 p.m. our time. For the first hour, NASA will be showing Eclipse preview from Charleston, South Carolina, then by 1:00 p.m. EDT; 7:00 p.m. our time, NASA will show the path of the eclipse through the US, from Oregon to South Carolina.

How to watch it?

Well, NASA is giving us the option to watch it LIVE through their media platforms:

Or if you’ll be home by that time you can watch it also live on those channels:

CNN starting 1:00 p.m. EDT; 7:00 p.m. our time.

The Science Channel starting 12:00 p.m. EDT; 6:00 p.m. our time lasting until 4:00 p.m. EDT.

Some rumors have it, to those who believe in horoscopes and zodiac signs, Leo’s will be granted a turnaround in their life with a new series of success as a result of this total solar eclipse.